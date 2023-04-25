Expand / Collapse search

Missing Everman Boy Timeline: Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's disappearance and the search for his whereabouts

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Missing Everman boy: Area where authorities searched for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Saturday cleared

A search for possible remains of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Saturday was focused within a couple square miles surrounding the shed he lived in with eight family members.

EVERMAN, Texas - Investigators continue to search for Everman 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who police now believe is dead.

Despite more than a month of searching, the boy, his mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband Arshdeep Singh have not been found.

SEARCH FOR NOEL RODRIGUEZ-ALVAREZ COVERAGE

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

A lot has happened in the case since the AMBER Alert for Noel was first issued in March. FOX 4 put together an interactive timeline of events in the case to help viewers understand what we know and what investigators are still working to figure out.

