Missing Everman boy’s mom added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

The Brief Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is now on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. She's charged with capital murder for the death of her 6-year-old special needs son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, in Everman. Noel was reported missing by concerned relatives in 2023, although he was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.



Cindy Rodriguez-Singh Wanted

What's new:

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is wanted for capital murder for the death of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

On Tuesday, the FBI, Everman Police Department, and Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office announced that she has been added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

They also increased the reward for information leading to her arrest and conviction to $250,000.

What they're saying:

"The disappearance and suspected death of Noel Alvarez is still fresh in the minds of everyone in Everman as well as throughout North Texas. The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List is an opportunity to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens across the country and around the world," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We are confident that this publicity will culminate in her arrest and that she will be returned to the United States to answer for her alleged crimes."

"The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list marks a powerful moment in our unrelenting pursuit of justice for Noel. This is a promise we made to him and to this community, that we would never stop until those responsible are held accountable," said Craig Spencer, Everman’s former police chief and current city manager.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight and they haven’t been seen since.

Rodriguez-Singh is now wanted for multiple felony charges, including capital murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Timeline:

What you can do:

Rodriguez-Singh was last seen on March 22, 2023 as she, her husband, and her six other children boarded an international flight to India.

She's described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall and about 120 to 140 pounds. She's 40 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf.

Although Rodriguez-Singh was born in Dallas, she has ties to both India and Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.