Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez case: FBI announces $25K reward for info to help find Everman boy's mother

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward as they continue to search for the Everman woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is charged with capital murder and several other charges in connection to the death of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Rodriguez-Singh, her husband and six other children fled the country in March 2023, shortly before an AMBER Alert was issued for the boy.

Noel's body was never found, but investigators believe the boy is dead.

On Thursday, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Rodriguez-Singh.

"Our community needs justice for Noel and it is my strong belief that this reward will undoubtedly assist with that," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

The FBI says they have followed up on several tips and are working with international partners to arrest and extradite Rodriguez-Singh.

Rodriguez-Singh has ties to both India and Mexico.

Investigators would not give further information on where they believe the boy's mother is located or his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Disappearance Timeline

