Everman opens inclusive playground in honor of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

A Fort Worth suburb is opening a playground to honor the memory of a missing boy who is presumed dead.

The "Noel Angel Alvarez Playground" will be dedicated on Monday at Clyde Pittman Park in Everman.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was reported missing in March, five months after he was last seen alive. Police put out an Amber Alert for the 6-year-old.

Last month, Noel's mother was indicted on multiple charges, including capital murder.

Police said she fled to India with her husband and other children after they started asking questions about Noel's whereabouts.

The new playground is an expansion of an existing facility.

It's an inclusive environment designed for children like Noel who have disabilities.

"It's ADA compliant. This is an all-Astroturf surface, so it's very accessible for any child. Some of the equipment on her is sensory designed," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer. "This isn't the first tragedy that we've had to go through. And we've seen it time and time again, this community come together. Naming our park after him was our mayor's idea. It was a great idea. He's felt a very personal connection to this case. He's got a very soft spot for children in our community. So naming this park after Noel was his idea and it's very fitting for this case."

Monday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will have speakers from the city of Everman and Tarrant County.