Search for missing Everman boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez began 1 year ago

Monday marks one year since police began searching for a missing boy in the Tarrant County city of Everman.

Everman police said 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez disappeared months before they began looking for him. He was last seen in November of 2022.

An Amber Alert was issued for him last March after police started asking questions and his mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, fled the country with her husband and six other children.

Investigators now believe Noel is dead, although they have not found his remains.

A grand jury indicted his mother on multiple charges including capital murder in connection to his disappearance.

The Everman community has also found ways to honor Noel in the year since learning he had gone missing.

In November, the city dedicated a playground name for him. It’s an inclusive environment designed for children like Noel who had severe disabilities.

Everman police declined to say anything new about the investigation as it hits the one-year mark.

Anyone with information is still urged to call police.