Mother of missing Everman boy has Tarrant County family court hearing on parental rights

FOX 4 News has obtained new information about the Tarrant County mother charged with murdering her 6-year-old special needs son. Despite two years of searching, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez’s body has not been found.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh in Court

What's new:

The name attached to Cindy Rodriguez Singh’s court cases is Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez.

The 40-year-old mother of seven has been locked up in Tarrant County, facing charges of capital murder in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son, Noel.

On Friday, she appeared in Tarrant County family court for a case related to the termination of her parental rights for her six other children. It’s not clear if those children are in the United States or in India, where Rodriguez was captured in August.

The details of that case have not been made public.

What they're saying:

"Certainly, the court might have an interest in making sure that orders are in place requiring anybody with custody of the children to make sure that all their basic needs and necessities are met," said Russell Wilson, a defense attorney and former prosecutor who is not involved in the case.

Wilson said this family court case is not surprising, even if the children’s exact whereabouts are unclear.

In 2023, authorities said Rodriguez and her husband, Arshdeep Singh, left the country with the other children, allegedly to avoid prosecution. Noel was not with them.

The husband’s current status is unknown.

"So the court may be taking action to exercise jurisdiction to say that the Texas court still retains the right to decide the best interest of the children as opposed to courts perhaps in India or wherever they may be," Wilson said.

He pointed out that generally, both biological parents must be notified of efforts to terminate parental rights. But there could be exceptions.

"They have to give sufficient legal notice to all the appropriate parties, and usually that does include the biological father. But in the absence of sufficient notice of all parties, the court can make temporary orders to protect the children and then do orders as necessary," he said.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

He is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Rodriguez Singh was added to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in July. On Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that she'd been captured in India.

Timeline:

