Everman investigators searching wooded area for missing boy's body

Everman police investigators believe that missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is dead, but the search for the 6-year-old's body continued on Monday.

Texas Search and Rescue is assisting Everman police with the search of the wooded areas to the east and north of the property where Rodriguez-Alvarez lived with his family on Wisteria Drive.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Texas Search and Rescue crews (Source: Everman Police)

TEXSAR will search the area on foot, horseback and using drones. Human Remains Detection Canines are also expected to search the area.

On Friday, police canceled the Missing Endangered Persons Alert for Noel and transitioned from a search for the boy to a death investigation.

The boy's body has not been found, but on Friday Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer says the search will continue.

"We must continue to stand together as a community and fight for Noel," said Spencer on Friday.

Police said Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, along with her new husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six other children, left the country without him. They believe the family is now in India.

Rodriguez-Singh allegedly referred to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez as "evil" and "possessed," and feared the boy may hurt her newly born twins, according to police.

Felony warrants have been issued for both of the adults for abandoning and endangering a child.

A vigil will be held for Noel tonight at the Everman Civic Center. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.