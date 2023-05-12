Everman to consider naming playground after Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

On Tuesday, the City of Everman will vote on a resolution to honor a missing 6-year-old boy who is now believed to be dead.

Everman is looking to name a new all-inclusive playground after Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Everman Mayor Ray Richardson said on Friday that the city was awarded funding through Tarrant County to build a new inclusive playground as part of an expansion to Pittman Park.

The playground is designed for children who have physical, social, developmental and sensory challenges.

"This playground is for all children, especially those just like Noel," said Richardson in a statement.

Tuesday, Everman City Council will consider voting on the resolution to name the park after Noel.

"We cannot think of a more fitting way to honor the impact that Noel has made on this community, and so many more across our state and country," Richardson said.

Related article

Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had special needs, was reported missing to police in March. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her new husband and Noel's siblings left the country without Noel once police started investigating.

Since then, police and federal investigators have searched far and wide for Noel, before announcing that the search turned into a death investigation. His body still hasn't been found.

Everman's police chief said the search for Noel is still active, but they have not received any recent updates from federal partners.

A new team of investigators has been asked to look at the case to make sure nothing was overlooked in the initial investigation.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Disappearance Timeline

FOX 4 app users: Tap here to see the timeline.