Missing Everman boy: 2 large search efforts planned for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez this weekend

Everman investigators are planning to conduct several searches Saturday in an effort to find the body of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was last seen alive in October 2022.

Police Chief Craig Spencer said his team will work with a team from TEXSAR in two large areas near Everman.

They’re planning to use drones and other tools to find Noel.

Police have been searching for Noel since an Amber Alert was issued on March 25, following an anonymous tip to CPS. The Amber Alert and subsequent Endangered Missing Persons Alert have since been discontinued.

The case is now a death investigation. The last time Noel was confirmed to be alive was in October 2022. He appeared to be unhealthy and malnourished at the hospital while his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, gave birth to twins, police said.

Rodriguez-Singh’s brother told police he saw his sister abuse Noel, who had both physical and developmental disabilities. She allegedly hit Noel with her car keys because he drank water, and she did not want him to wet his diaper.

Rodriguez Singh reportedly gave family members several different stories to explain his disappearance, saying he had gone to live with his biological father in Mexico after the twins were born and that she sold him to a woman at a supermarket. Police found no evidence to support either claim.

Noel’s mother, her new husband Arshdeep Singh, and his six siblings flew to India after an investigation into his whereabouts began. Noel was not on the flight.

Police searched a wooded area near the shed the family was living in and dug up a concrete patio Rodriguez-Singh paid for even though she doesn’t own the property.

They didn’t find a body but did find signs that human remains were once at the location. Chief Spencer said the cadaver dogs reacted to topsoil under the patio and to a rolled-up carpet that was used at the base of a makeshift shed torn down before the patio was built.

Singh threw the carpet into a dumpster prior to the family fleeing the country, according to police.

A felony warrant has been issued for Rodriguez-Singh and Singh for abandoning and endangering a child. The FBI is reportedly working to find them in India.

Large search efforts that were planned last weekend were canceled because Chief Spencer said new data analysis led investigators to change their plan.

They have been analyzing data collected as evidence to fine-tune their search efforts.

The locations for Saturday’s searches are not yet being released to protect the integrity of the areas.