Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, mother of missing Everman boy, arrested by FBI

The Brief Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who was on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, has been arrested. She's accused of killing her 6-year-old special needs son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, in Everman. Noel was reported missing by concerned relatives in 2023, although he was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.



The FBI has arrested one of its Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives – the mother of a little boy who disappeared in the Tarrant County city of Everman.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh Arrested

What we know:

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on social media that Cindy Rodriguez-Singh was arrested recently in India.

She’s accused of killing her 6-year-old son, Noel, who was last seen alive by relatives in the fall of 2022.

Rodriguez-Singh has already returned to the United States and will soon be handed over to authorities in Texas to face charges for the capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.

She’s also facing felony charges for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

What they're saying:

"This is the 4th "10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs. Thanks to our local partners in Texas, where this case originated, @TheJusticeDept, as well as partners in India for the coordinating. @FBIDallasand @NewYorkFBI did tremendous work," Director Patel said on X.

What we don't know:

The FBI did not released details about how and when Rodriguez-Singh was arrested.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight and they haven’t been seen since.

Rodriguez-Singh is now wanted for multiple felony charges, including capital murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Timeline:

Having trouble viewing this timeline? Click here to view it on a mobile device.