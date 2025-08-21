Cindy Rodriguez Singh booked into Tarrant County jail for 6-year-old son’s murder

The Brief Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, is back in Texas after being arrested in India. She is charged with the capital murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel, who was last seen alive in 2022. Noel's body has never been found, and investigators will now focus on possibly finding his remains and gathering more evidence for the case.



With capital murder suspect Cindy Rodriguez-Singh back in Tarrant County, investigators will be digging deeper into what happened to her 6-year-old son, Noel.

His body was never found.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh Returns to Texas

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh (Tarrant County Jail)

What's new:

Rodriguez-Singh was booked into the Tarrant County jail on Thursday on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age. Her bond was set at $10 million.

She’s also facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. But that charge will now most definitely take a back seat.

"The most serious charge will be the state capital murder case," said Russell Wilson, an attorney who is not involved in the case.

Related article

What they're saying:

Wilson offered some insight on what investigators will likely do now that Rodriguez-Singh is in custody and back in Texas, as well as state prosecutors.

"Priority two is make a determination of whether you can figure out where the child’s body is at," he said. "Prosecutors may be evaluating the case since it is a capital murder to determine whether or not they would want to seek the death penalty. You either have life in prison automatically as a punishment for a capital murder conviction, or in some case in Texas you can face the death penalty. I think those analysis will all be running kind of at the same time."

Wilson said it’s possible Rodriguez-Singh has already been appointed an attorney. The process of getting her back to Tarrant County was swift.

"I think initially, there’s going to be a much closer evaluation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the child’s death. So remember, for capital murder you have to show very specific things, not just a death. But you have to show a mental state that accompanies that intends to cause or create the death. So depending on what that evidence is, I think will depend on the direction of the case," he said.

Rodriguez-Singh’s 6-year-old son, Noel, had a history of health and developmental issues. He was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.

The whereabouts of Rodriguez-Singh’s husband are unclear, as are questions about whether he too will face charges.

"It’s fair to think these folks stayed together and were perhaps found together in India given the ages of the other children. That may be a question as well, the health of the other children, things like that," Wilson said. "It would depend on what charge, if any, was brought against him and the circumstances. It would appear he was not taken into custody, but that’s just based off the information we have."

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in the fall of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

He is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Rodriguez-Singh was added to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in July. On Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that she'd been captured in India.

Timeline:

Having trouble viewing this timeline? Click here to view it on a mobile device.