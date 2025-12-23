$100,000 reward offered in fatal Plano hit-and-run involving 18-wheeler
PLANO, Texas - A local law firm is hoping that a hundred thousand dollars is enough for someone to speak up and give three grieving children the closure they’re desperate for after their father was killed.
What we know:
It’s been over two months, and the Quiroz family is still at a loss for answers after Juan Quiroz was killed while driving to work on October 21.
October crash
At 6:30 am that morning, DPS responded to a four-vehicle crash in Plano.
According to DPS, an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and hit Quiroz’s Honda Civic, causing him to hit a concrete wall and roll over. Two other vehicles would then hit his car.
Courtesy: TEXAS DPS
While those drivers survived, Quiroz died at the scene.
A new $100,000 reward being offered is intended to change the way the attorneys for Quiroz’s children say someone needs to be held accountable, because even with all the emotional distress that's been caused to this family, there's also another financial aspect of it.
These people still got to make ends meet.
Attorney on the hit-and-run
What they're saying:
Attorney Brock Duke with the Bison Law Firm is concerned that the driver is still on North Texas roads.
"I think the loss to this family is hard to put into words, and I don't think it's something that most people can understand unless they've been through it," said Duke.
"Their biggest concern right now is confusion and the inability to understand why this happened and why nobody's coming forward, why the driver of the truck is not coming forward, why the owner of the truck assuming it was owned by either a trucking company or a construction company, or somebody, why is the owner of the truck not coming forward?"
The attorney is worried about the safety of other North Texans.
"There's a lot of people, a lot of traffic that travels up and down the Dallas North Tollway, 24 hours a day. This truck is traveling on Dallas North tollway. It's probably most likely to travel on all the highways of Dallas, so there's a lot of people at risk."
What's next:
The law firm would like to make it clear that the identity of anyone who comes forward with information will remain anonymous.
