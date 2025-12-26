Allen High School band to perform in Rose Parade

The Brief Allen High School’s band and drill team will perform in the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. Over 600 students are traveling for the event, which is expected to reach a global television audience of up to 80 million people. This is the third time for the band to march in the parade with past appearances in 2006 and 2016.



About 600 students from Allen High School will celebrate the new year in a very special way. They will perform in this year’s Rose Parade in California.

Band Director Phil Obado said the group that will be performing in the parade on New Year’s Day is the Allen Eagles Escadrille, which is made up of members of the marching band and the drill team.

"When you add our friends and family, we’re going to be taking over 1,000 people out to Pasadena," he said.

This is actually the third time the Allen band will be performing the parade. They performed in 2006, 2016, and will perform again in 2026 on Thursday.

While in California, the students will also participate in a community service event in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House.

"This is, it's such a big deal. We're expecting, you know, 40 to 50 million viewers nationally, 20 to 30 million internationally, and a bunch of kids performing for about 800,000 people on the streets of Pasadena on the 1st," Obado said.

The band director said support from the Allen community is one of the main reasons the band has this opportunity.

"These are just the things that we do. We’re very the heart of this community and it’s just a special thing being here in Allen ISD," he said.