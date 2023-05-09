Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Memorial to be sent to victims' families
The memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets that was set up for the victims of the mass shooting there will remain through the weekend, before it's broken down and sent to victims' families.
Allen High School students making shirts to raise money for shooting victims
The ‘We Are Allen’ shirts went on sale Monday at the Spirit shop run by students at the Performing Arts Center at Allen High School. Now, they're busy filling 1,600 orders before the shop closes next week.
Allen Outlet shooting: Plano restaurant owner mourns family killed
Lydia Miftari, the owner of Eddie's Diner in Plano, says that the Cho family were regulars at her restaurant and that her staff sang 'Happy Birthday' to 6-year-old William just hours before the shooting.
Allen Outlets Shooting: Hundreds attend funeral for the Cho family
Five days after a gunman killed eight people and injured others at the Allen Premium Outlets, mourners gathered in Carrollton to celebrate the lives of the Cho family members who died. Their extended family shared a message for the public.
Allen Outlets shooting: Boy orphaned in shooting released from hospital
The family of William Cho confirmed to FOX 4 that the 6-year-old is back home and continues to do well.
Allen Outlets Shooting: Funeral information released for mass shooting victims
Family and friends are preparing to say their final farewells to the people who were killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.
How to help Allen Premium Outlets shooting victims and their families
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being donated for the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting victims and their families.
Allen Outlets shooting: Friends of boy left orphaned working on ways to help
"We had to cross a new frontier in parenting when you have to sit down with a 6-year-old and explain why his friend wouldn't be in school for a while," said Lorne Book, whose son went to school with William Cho.
FC Dallas to wear shirts, armbands honoring Allen shooting victims
FC Dallas will honor the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting by wearing an armband and shirt with the message “Allen Strong” during upcoming matches.
Allen Outlets shooting: Kyler Murray donates $15K to boy left orphaned in Texas mall shooting
6-year-old William Cho's mother, father and 3-year-old brother were shot and killed at the Allen Premium Outlets. The family was looking to return clothes that William had just received for his birthday.
Allen Outlets shooting memorial continues to grow as community grieves
Around the clock, people are dropping off flowers, notes, stuffed animals, and various mementos for the victims in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Some just wanted the chance to grieve with others.
Allen Outlets Shooting: Classmates wear yellow in honor of Mendoza sisters
Students will pay tribute to sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza on Wednesday by wearing their favorite color to school.
Allen Outlets shooting: Father recalls protecting daughter as shooting erupted
Geoffrey Keaton says his first instinct was to protect his daughter when the gunfire rang out. He says those first few minutes were frantic and uncertain.
Allen shooting survivor recalls security guard helping him before his death
Irvin Walker was shot in the chest after dropping off his girlfriend at a store. He told his family a security guard came to his aid. He later watched that guard get gunned down.
Allen Outlets shooting: Mall security guard died trying to protect others
Among the victims killed was 20-year-old Christian LaCour, who worked at the mall as a security guard. People who knew him say they’re not surprised he died trying to protect others. Officers called his actions heroic.
Allen Outlets shooting suspect had Nazi tattoos, all guns purchased legally, Texas DPS says
The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, the man they say is responsible for the shooting that killed 8 people at the Allen Premium Outlets, had neo-Nazi ideation, including Nazi tattoos and patches.
Allen Outlets shooting: How to talk to your kids about mass shootings
SMU professors Dr. Brandy Shumann and Dr. Misty Solt say parents should be proactive, asking their children what they've heard about the shooting.
Allen Outlets shooting suspect may have been driven by white supremacist ideals, sources say
New information paints a disturbing picture about the 33-year-old man responsible for the deadly Allen Outlet mall shooting. He apparently was not shy about his racist beliefs.
Allen Outlets shooting victim Aishwarya Thatikonda came to the U.S. to live her dream
Family members from India are working to recover the body of Aishwarya Thatikonda after she was shot and killed at the Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend.
Allen Outlets Shooting: Officer who killed gunman processing tragedy
The Allen police officer who killed the gunman in Saturday’s mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets is asking for privacy as he continues to process the life-altering tragedy.