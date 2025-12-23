‘Superman’ police officer pushes bus full of Granbury ISD students

The Brief A Granbury ISD police officer is going viral for manually pushing a stalled school bus full of children out of a busy roadway. The officer has been identified as Adrick Streiff, a U.S. Army veteran and school resource officer at the STEAM Academy at Mambrino. Dashcam footage captured the "superman" feat on Dec. 16, showing Streiff moving the loaded bus roughly 12 feet to clear traffic.



A police officer for the Granbury Independent School District is going viral thanks to a video that shows his incredible strength.

He pushed a broken-down school bus full of children out of traffic.

What we know:

The incident happened on Dec. 16 on Mambrino Highway in the Hood County city of Granbury, not far from the STEAM Academy at Mambrino Elementary.

Dennis McIntire said he saw the bus stopped in the middle of the road as he was driving by.

He described what he saw next as "dumbfounding."

Video from McIntire’s dashcam shows a single police officer pushing the bus back about a dozen feet so that it was no longer blocking traffic.

What they're saying:

"I’m pretty sure I just saw Superman at Mambrino Elementary School!" McIntire said. "Before I could think, this strongman leaned into the front of the bus and began pushing it back. Who even THINKS they can move a loaded bus at all, much less 10-12 feet?!"

Dig deeper:

The officer in the video has since been identified as Granbury ISD school resource officer Adrick Streiff, a U.S. Army veteran who works at Mambrino Elementary.

McIntire said he’d love to shake Officer Streiff’s hand and buy him a beer.

"We should all do that," he said.