Dallas weather: Warmest Christmas on record possible this week

article

The Brief North Texas is experiencing unseasonable spring-like warmth with temperatures 15 to 30 degrees above average, potentially challenging the 2021 record of 82 degrees for the warmest Christmas Day in DFW history. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday night, bringing minor rain chances and returning temperatures to the low 60s by Sunday. Along with the record heat, residents are facing high tree pollen counts that are expected to persist through the windy week, though relief from the warmth and allergens will arrive with the post-Christmas cool-down.



North Texas is trading snow for spring-like warmth this week as temperatures climb 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s will be the norm throughout the week, leaving many wondering if 2025 will see the warmest Christmas Day in Dallas-Fort Worth history.

Monday’s Forecast: Warm air returns

According to the National Weather Service, south winds are bringing warmer air back into the region to start the week. Monday will see highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies, while overnight lows will remain mild. Temperatures are expected to dip only into the 50s and 60s with south winds between 10 and 20 mph.

Christmas Week Forecast: Will we break the heat record?

A high-pressure system is responsible for this unseasonable heat, pushing temperatures 15 to 30 degrees above normal through the holiday. Tuesday should reach a high of 79°F, followed by a slightly cooler but still mild 78°F on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day itself is currently projected to reach 79°F.

The current record for the warmest Christmas in DFW is 82°F, set in 2021. While the current forecast is just shy of that mark, meteorologists say some local records could be tied or broken as the week progresses.

Christmas Weekend Forecast

The spring-like weather will stick around through Saturday, which is expected to see a high near 80°F. However, a cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing low rain chances and a return to seasonal reality. By Sunday, temperatures will drop back to near-normal levels in the low 60s.

Is a White Christmas possible in Dallas?

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. There is a 0% chance of snow in North Texas this year.

When was the last White Christmas in Dallas?

The last true white Christmas in North Texas occurred in 2012, when a cold front brought 4 to 6 inches of snow to Denton and Collin counties.

What's the hottest Christmas Day temperature in DFW history?

The record for the warmest Christmas in DFW was set recently in 2021, when temperatures reached 82 degrees. The second-highest was 80 degrees in 2016.

The coldest Christmas occurred in 1983, when the mercury plummeted to 6 degrees with a high of only 18. While the average maximum temperature is 56 degrees and the average minimum is 37, the Metroplex is projected to be far above those marks this year.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen levels high

While it feels like spring, it also smells like it for allergy sufferers as tree pollen levels are currently high in North Texas, according to AccuWeather. Because pollen is fine and easily carried by the wind, experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed, especially during the early morning hours when counts are highest. Currently, ragweed and grass pollen levels remain low, while mold levels are moderate.