1 Year Later: Allen Outlets shooting victims remembered

It’s been one year since the deadly mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Eight people were killed and another seven were injured when a gunman opened fire on shoppers in the busy shopping center parking lot.

A memorial for the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting victims has been growing by the hour.

An Allen police officer who was already at the mall killed the gunman at the scene.

Dozens of people gathered at nearby Green Park Sunday to honor the victims.

One person said it’s hard to believe the shooting happened a year ago.

"It went by so fast. It’s still so fresh in the mind. It feels like it happened a few months back," said Pavan Polum. "Every time we pass by here, we always think about it, particularly the kid who survived."

The Victims

Cindy, Kyu and James Cho

Cindy, James and Kyu Cho (Family Photo)

Cindy and Kyu Cho and their 3-year-old son, James Cho, were all together near the H&M store when the gunman opened fire. Their 6-year-old son, William, was also shot but survived. He is now with his extended family.

The family was visiting the Allen Premium Outlets to exchange clothes William had gotten for his birthday four days before the shooting.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Daniela Mendoza and Sofia Mendoza (Family Photo)

Two Wylie ISD students, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, were at the mall with their mom getting clothes for an upcoming family vacation when they were fatally shot.

The girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, was shot in the leg and shoulder, according to a family friend.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda was an international student who had been living and working as an engineer in McKinney. She went to the mall with a friend, who also was shot but survived.

She was laid to rest in India where her family lives.

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour, a 20-year-old from Farmersville, was working as a security guard at the mall when the gunman opened fire.

He was fatally shot while helping other people get to safety.

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Elio Cumana-Rivas, a 32-year-old living in Dallas, was shot and killed while out shopping.

His brother said he had just moved to Texas from Venezuela about a year earlier.

Memorial Services

On Monday, the victims will again be honored with a citywide moment of science at 3:36 p.m. That’s the exact time the first gunshots rang out.

A free remembrance event is also planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center.

Cox Elementary School in Sachse will also hold a remembrance event at 11:30 p.m. to honor the Mendoza sisters, who attended the school.

There will be a butterfly release and a crew will break ground on a new memorial garden area honoring the sisters. Students and staff were encouraged to wear yellow, the girls’ favorite color.