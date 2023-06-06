Report: Medics saved every ‘recoverable’ victim in Allen outlet mall shooting

article

Emergency responders in Collin County said they saved every shooting victim who could have been saved after last month’s mass shooting in Allen.

Tuesday marks one month since a gunman killed eight people and injured seven others at Allen Premium Outlets.

A new 66-page report from the city shows emergency crews reached their first patient 12 minutes after they were dispatched.

Their quick action is credited with saving several lives.

"Every recoverable victim was saved," said Dr. Kevin Hoffman, the medical director for the Allen Fire Department. "If it were not for the training police and fire personnel had, I don't think we would have been as fortunate."

Hoffman said police officers used tactical combat medical techniques to stop the victims' bleeding before paramedics arrived.

A special Rescue Task Force made up of police and fire units then provided care to the victims while other officers focused on making sure the threat was gone.

The report said crews were told there may have been a second shooter. But, an Allen police officer who was already at the outlet mall had shot and killed the only gunman minutes after the shooting began.

In addition to Allen's emergency responders, crews from McKinney, Plano, Fairview, Lucas, Prosper, Frisco, and Princeton also responded to help where needed.

"There is no question that the entire public safety and medical community came together on this tragic day, implementing plans and training that has gone on quietly for years," said Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd.

Boyd said it is difficult to know eight people still died that day. But no amount of training or quicker response could have saved them.

"We will always remember those whose lives were taken on May 6th. Our community will come together, Allen strong, to see that they are not forgotten," he said.