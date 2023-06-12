Expand / Collapse search

H&M reopens at Allen Premium Outlets

Allen, Texas Mall Shooting
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Allen mall reopens after deadly mass shooting

It’s a safe bet that every customer who visits Allen Premium Outlets on Wednesday will be thinking about what happened there on May 6. It’ll be that way for employees too.

ALLEN, Texas - One of the few stores still closed at Allen Premium Outlets will reopen Monday.

H&M is opening nearly two weeks after most neighboring stores began welcoming customers back.

MORE: Allen, Texas Mall Shooting

A gunman pulled up in front of the clothing store back on May 6 and fired at shoppers.

Eight people were killed, and seven others were injured.

Most of the mall’s 120 stores reopened on May 31.

Allen police have been providing extra patrols to help security guards working in the area.