Allen Outlets shooting: Gunman was shot three times, had Nazi tattoo, autopsy shows

An autopsy for the gunman in the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 confirms the fatal shot came from police.

The autopsy from the Collin County Medical Examiner says that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia was shot three times: once in the head, once in the right ear, and once in the right arm.

The Medical Examiner says that the gunshot wound to the head entered through the gunman's mouth and perforated his brain, meaning it would be "immediately fatal."

The autopsy said the there was no sign any of the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.

"Findings support that the [gunshot wound] of head was shot by the law enforcement at the scene," reads the report.

The report also says that the gunman had a swastika tattoo on his upper left chest, confirming statements made by Texas DPS.

He also had tattoos saying Texas, a figure of a skull, a panther-like animal, and one saying Dallas Fort Worth, among others, according to the report.

The report also shows he did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

Eight people were killed, including three children, and at least seven others were injured at the open-air mall before an officer, who was in the area on another call, responded.

Body camera video showed an Allen police officer, who chose not to be identified, running across the outdoor mall to confront the gunman.

In the video, you can hear the officer firing multiple shots.

A Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill" for the use of force by the officer after reviewing the facts of the case.