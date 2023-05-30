Allen Premium Outlets to reopen Wednesday after deadly mass shooting

The Allen Premium Outlets will officially reopen nearly a month after the deadly mass shooting there.

Tuesday, the outlet prepared for its reopening with an increased police presence.

Back on May 6, a gunman opened fire and killed eight people and injured seven others. An Allen police officer shot and killed the mass murderer.

The tragedy left thousands of employees and shoppers scarred by what they witnessed, including store manager Paige Arcangioli.

"It’s not something you have to hold inside," she said. "Being able to express like today, I broke down."

For almost the entire month of May, Arcangioli has been picking up shifts at other store locations in North Texas. She says she wants to come back to the Allen store and see her loyal customers. But the panic from that dark day still lingers.

"I don’t think I’m ready for a huge crowd at this location. It’s different being back," she said.

The mall’s owner, Simon Property Group, told the 120 businesses they can resume operations when they’re ready and set their own hours.

Wednesday will be the first day stores can open at 10 a.m. nearly a month after the shooting.

SKY 4 captured images Tuesday of employees entering what appears to be a checkpoint station outside the mall.

Arcangioli is trying to ease her employees back to work. Her team will be working Wednesday, but customers won't be allowed in until Thursday.

"I know that a lot of stores are going to lose people. But a lot of us will not be defeated by this," she said. "We have been in the community for a long time. This is home."

There will also be an increase in mall security. Allen police officers will be also working on site.

Allen Mayor Baine Brooks released a statement Tuesday to FOX 4 saying, "We want to support the staff returning to work at the outlets and keep them, their friends and families in their thoughts."

"Some of us, it’s taking every last nerve to stand in the store," Arcangioli said. "It’s a lot of mixed emotions."

Arcangioli says since the day of the shooting, store employees have been staying in contact. She’s tried to offer any strength to anyone trying to overcome the fear of returning.

"A whole bunch of us are connected. We are standing united. We are ready to show the community we are back in action," she said. "We’ll be strong."

The city of Allen also says it’s working on creating a permanent memorial for the victims. It’s still in the works.

As for the hours, some stores say they may close early in the beginning.