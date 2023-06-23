Last hospitalized survivor of Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting released from hospital

The last hospitalized survivor of the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting has been discharged from Medical City McKinney.

On May 6, a gunman opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people.

Medical City facilities treated eight patients from the shooting, with five being sent to Medical City McKinney.

The hospital said while there was no celebration for the release of the last patient, there were plenty of tears shared between the staff, the patient, and their family.