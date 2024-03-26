Expand / Collapse search

Memorial event to mark one year since shooting at Allen Premium Outlets

By
Published  March 26, 2024 10:11am CDT
Allen, Texas Mall Shooting
VIDEO: Allen police officer confronts mass shooter

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The Allen Police Department released police body camera footage of an officer confronting the shooter at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, 2023.

ALLEN, Texas - The City of Allen is planning an event to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Eight people died in the shooting and seven others were injured by a gunman on May 6, 2023.

The gunman was then shot and killed by an Allen police officer.

The remembrance event will take place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

The program will include performances from the Allen High School choir and The Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus, along with a time of interfaith reflection.

The event will be free and open to the public. No tickets will be required.

There will also be a citywide moment of silence at 3:36 p.m.