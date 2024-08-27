Allen mall shooting: Lawsuit filed against Allen Premium Outlets' owner, security provider

The family members of some the victims killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets have filed a lawsuit claiming safety concerns before the shooting were ignored.

In May 2023, a gunman opened fire at the popular outdoor mall, killing eight people and injuring seven others before a police officer killed the shooter.

The lawsuit, filed this week, says the mall owner, Simon Property Group, and security provider Allied Universal knew the high-risk of incidents at the mall and failed to provide proper staffing.

Related article

The lawsuit also named the hotel where the shooter was staying.

They say he planned and stockpiled weapons in his room for months.

The mall owner has not released a response to the lawsuit.

The security contractor said it does not comment on pending litigation.