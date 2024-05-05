Allen mall shooting victims remembered on Sunday

Monday marks one year since a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Eight people were killed, including three children.

Nine others were wounded and hundreds of lives were changed forever.

The gunman was killed at the scene by an Allen police officer who was already at the mall on an unrelated call.

Since that day, there have been memorials to honor the victims and a public memorial service is planned for Monday.

On Sunday, at nearby Green Park, dozens of people gathered for a healing and remembrance event.

"The past year has been a constant healing for our community," said Alissa Wallace, a volunteer for the Collin County Chapter of Mom's Demand Action.

The crowd of roughly 100 people heard from leaders with Mom's Demand Action, local students from Allen High School and UT Dallas and a state representative.

"So today, let’s come together as a community and remember the innocent lives that were taken on a beautiful sunny afternoon, and tomorrow, Monday, let’s get back to work to make Texas a safer place and a place free from gun violence," said Isabella Spartz, a group leader for UT Dallas Students Demand Action.

The group placed 408 red flags in the ground. Each one represents someone who has died by gun violence so far this year in Texas.

"In the face of this tragic event, let us choose love over hate, hope over despair and healing over division," said Chanda Parbhoo, the executive director of the SAAVE Texas Education Fund.

On Monday, to mark one year after the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, the city of Allen has planned a city-wide moment of silence at 3:36 p.m.; the exact time when the first gunshots rang out. A remembrance event is planned for Monday night.

The remembrance event in Allen will be held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The doors open at 6, and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.