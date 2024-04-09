Allen mall shooting: First responders, city officials prepare to commemorate one-year anniversary

It's been nearly one year since gunshots and shock ran through the Allen Premium Outlet Mall.

When the shooting fell silent, eight people were killed and nine others wounded. The gunman was killed by one police officer's actions.

Now, the city makes plans to remember.

Body camera footage from a police officer shows the drama as he raced towards gunfire sounds at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6, 2023.

ALLEN, TEXAS - MAY 09: People visit the memorial setup near the scene of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 9, 2023 in Allen, Texas. Eight people were killed and seven wounded in the Saturday attack in which the gunman was killed.

Five-and-a-half minutes after the first shots, the officer shot and killed the gunman.

Eight people were killed. Nine others were wounded.

Police officers raced to an unimaginable scene.

"What’s different about your department today as we look at the calendar?" asked FOX 4 Reporter Shaun Rabb.

Allen Police Lt. Wirstom and Allen Fire Division Chief Danny Williams sit down with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb

"I always struggle with how to answer this question," said Allen Police Lt. Kris Wirstom. "But if you look at groups of people who have been through horrible things, there’s a trauma bonding that happens there. But the 14 people that were the initial responders to this are gonna be special to each other for the rest of their lives."

"Did either one of your agencies lose any people after this?" Rabb asked Wirstom and Allen Fire Division Chief Danny Williams.

"We haven’t lost a single person," Williams said. "I think it points to the resiliency. I think it points to the pre-existing relationships that we’ve had within the departments as well as across the departments."

A community was changed by what has become common in our country: mass shootings.

"I saw a lot of people coming together, and that what we needed. That was my short-term concern," said Allen Mayor Baine Brooks. "Long-term concern is are we here today? We’re here today. It’s been almost a year, and we’re here today, and we’ve seen a lot of healing. We’ve seen a lot of love, lot of emotions. We’re stronger."

Allen Mayor Baine Brooks

In the days ahead, FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb will have more from the mayor and the police lieutenant as well as the division fire chief about the impact of the event.

The mall itself is planning a permanent memorial.