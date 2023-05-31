Allen Premium Outlets reopens after deadly mass shooting

Security will be tight as the Allen Premium Outlets reopens for the first time since a deadly mass shooting.

It’s a safe bet that every customer who visits the mall on Wednesday will be thinking about what happened there on May 6. It’ll be that way for employees too.

A gunman opened fire killing eight people and injuring seven others on a busy Saturday afternoon. An Allen police officer shot and killed the mass murderer.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Allen, Texas Mall Shooting

Simon Property Group, the owner of Allen Premium Outlets, kept the large shopping center closed for more than three weeks until all the funerals took place and people had time to grieve.

SKY 4 captured images Tuesday of employees returning to work. They entered what appeared to be a checkpoint station just outside of the mall.

Victims of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets included Cindy, Kyu and James Cho, Aishwarya Thatikonda, Elio Cumana-Rivas, Christian LaCour and Daniela and Sofia Mendoza.

FOX 4 spoke to one store manager who planned to reopen her store on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

She said her employees would be ready to go, but she knows some other businesses will not have all of their personnel back.

"So, I know that a lot of stores are gonna lose a lot of people. But there’s a lot of us that are not gonna be defeated by this. We have been in the community a long time. And this is home. And we’re ready to get back and show we’re not broken," Paige Arcangioli said.

There will be an increase in security at the mall. Allen police officers will also be on-site as the shopping center moves back into normal operating hours.

Some of the 120 stores, restaurants, and shops may open late or close early in the beginning.

Related article

The city of Allen said it is still working on creating a permanent memorial for the victims.