Dallas police officer arrested for DWI in Midlothian

article

The Brief Dallas Police Lt. Jeremy Carter was arrested on Christmas Eve by police in Midlothian. The 16-year veteran was charged with driving while intoxicated. He has also been placed on administrative leave. No specific details about the incident have been released.



A Dallas police officer is facing charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated.

What we know:

Dallas Lt. Jeremy Carter was arrested on Christmas Eve by the Midlothian Police Department.

He was booked into the Tarrant County jail on a DWI charge.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Midlothian police have not released any information about the alleged incident.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed Lt. Carter has been with the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the Operational Technology Unit.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.