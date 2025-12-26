Dallas police officer arrested for DWI in Midlothian
article
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer is facing charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated.
What we know:
Dallas Lt. Jeremy Carter was arrested on Christmas Eve by the Midlothian Police Department.
He was booked into the Tarrant County jail on a DWI charge.
Featured
What we don't know:
Midlothian police have not released any information about the alleged incident.
Dig deeper:
The Dallas Police Department confirmed Lt. Carter has been with the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the Operational Technology Unit.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.