Closing arguments underway in Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Closing arguments are underway in the trial for nine people accused of an ambush attack on an ICE detention center in North Texas.
Outside the federal courthouse in Fort Worth, their supporters are protesting while they wait to see how the trial concludes.
What we know:
The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the detention center on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.
Song is accused of firing the shot that injured Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross. Song allegedly hid in the woods for a night after the violence and was captured roughly a week later.
Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.
Closing Arguments
What's new:
During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith reminded jurors that the defendants wore all-black clothing.
"Why hide yourself? Why are you bringing weapons? There was no evidence of counter-protesters. Rifles, pistols, radios, first aid kits – why do you bring that stuff to a peaceful protest?" he asked.
He suggested the demonstration was all part of Song’s plan.
"This was Song’s plan to create a confrontation and he used his inner circle to pull it off," Smith said. "Song said it three times. ‘I’m not going to jail.’ Everybody in that group chat knew what he was capable of and what he wanted to do."
The government was given 75 minutes for its closing arguments. The nine defense teams were each given 15 minutes for their arguments.
The charges against the defendants include aiding and abetting, providing material support for terrorist activities, damaging or destroying government property, conspiracy to use or carry an explosive in the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm during the commission of a federal crime, and attempted murder.
It took the judge more than an hour to read the instructions for those charges to the jury because the document was more than 90 pages long.
Supporters Protest
A group demonstrated outside the courthouse on Wednesday in support of the nine defendants. They said they were waiting to hear the outcome of the trial.
Alvarado ICE Ambush
The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.
Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.
Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.
The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.
Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.
The Source: Information in this story comes from trial testimony in court, as well as past news coverage.