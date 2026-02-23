Alvarado ICE facility terrorism trial restarts following mistrial

The Brief Jury selection restarts Monday for nine defendants accused in a 2025 ambush on a North Texas ICE facility. A mistrial was declared last week after a defense attorney wore a shirt with civil rights imagery, prompting the judge to issue a courtroom dress code that specifically prohibits graphic t-shirts. The defendants deny any wrongdoing, claiming the event was a protest. Five others have already taken plea deals and are expected to testify.



The trial for nine people accused of attacking a North Texas ICE facility restarts on Monday in Fort Worth.

The new date was set last week after a judge declared a mistrial over what one of the defense attorneys was wearing while questioning potential jurors. Her shirt had a civil rights message on it that could be seen in the court room.

New Trial Begins

What's new:

On Monday, the two sides will start over in the process of selecting a jury.

This time, the judge has issued strict rules about what people can and cannot wear.

"All persons in the courtroom should wear attire appropriate for the courtroom. Graphic t-shirts, hats, shorts, costumes, lapel pins, and the like are prohibited," the order states.

The backstory:

This past Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman declared a mistrial during voir dire, the jury selection process.

Sources told FOX 4 that one of the defense attorneys, Marquetta Clayton, was wearing a t-shirt under her blazer that depicted imagery related to civil rights and a civil rights leader. During jury selection, prosecutors raised concerns about the shirt.

Judge Pittman ultimately declared the mistrial before the jury was seated and before opening statements began.

Alvarado ICE Ambush

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – have denied wrongdoing.

Supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.

