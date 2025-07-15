Benjamin Song, 'Top 10' suspect in Alvarado ICE attack, captured in Dallas

article

The Brief Benjamin Song, an FBI Most Wanted suspect in the Alvarado ICE attack, has been arrested. Song was wanted since a Blue Alert was issued on July 9 for his alleged role in the July 4 ambush. The time, location, and circumstances of his arrest are currently unknown.



Benjamin Song, an FBI Most Wanted suspect believed to have attempted to murder three officers at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado on July 4, has been arrested in Dallas.

Benjamin Song captured

What we know:

Song, 32, has been listed as wanted since a Blue Alert was sent out for his capture on July 9, five days after the "ambush" at the Prairieland Detention Center.

Song's wanted poster on the Texas Department of Public Safety's website now reads captured, saying he was arrested on Tuesday. The $10,000 reward listed for information leading to his arrest has been crossed out. A total of $35,000 in rewards were offered by agencies.

According to the Department of Justice, Song was captured in Dallas.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Song was set to be booked into the jail Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

"After the immediate apprehension of Song’s coconspirators at the scene, the FBI and our federal prosecutors—together with our other law enforcement partners—worked tirelessly around the clock pursuing Song. Their tremendous efforts culminated in the arrest of this alleged violent criminal today," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "Though Song escaped by hiding overnight after the attack, we were confident he would not remain hidden for long. The fourteen individuals who planned and participated in these heinous acts will be prosecuted, and we expect justice will be swift."

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center. We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack. We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses."

What we don't know:

The time, location and circumstances of Song's arrest have not been released.

FOX 4 has reached out to Johnson County officials for more information.

Search for Benjamin Song

The backstory:

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Dallas, has six charges pending in relation to the ambush at the Prairieland Detention Center. Song is believed to have fired towards two correctional officers and one Alvarado Police Department officer.

One of the officers was struck in the neck, and is expected to recover.

Song is believed to have hidden in woods near the detention center overnight after the attack, before allegedly being picked up and assisted by Thomas, and later by Sharp.

Attempted murder suspects

Dig deeper:

The first 10 suspects arrested in connection with the attack is below. The suspects are believed to have been on the scene in Alvarado, allegedly luring the officers out to be killed.

Cameron Arnold of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Savanna Batten of Fort Worth, Texas (No mugshot available) Nathan Baumann of College Station, Texas Zachary Evetts of Waxahachie, Texas Joy Gibson of Dallas, Texas Bradford Morris of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Maricela Rueda of Fort Worth, Texas Seth Sikes of Kennedale, Texas Elizabeth Soto of Fort Worth, Texas Ines Soto of Fort Worth, Texas John Phillip Thomas Lynette Read Sharp

If convicted, they could face 10 years to life in prison.

One was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.