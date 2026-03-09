Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial: Fireworks used as 'dangerous explosives,' expert testifies

The Brief An explosives expert testified that the fireworks used in the July 2025 ICE facility attack were "dangerous explosives" capable of causing a fire. Defense attorneys worked to discredit the expert’s claims, arguing that consumer fireworks should not be legally categorized as dangerous explosives. The prosecution could rest on Tuesday, shifting the case to the nine co-defense teams.



The third week of testimony began on Monday in the trial for nine defendants accused of domestic terrorism at an ICE detention center in North Texas.

What we know:

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the detention center on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.

Song is accused of firing the shot that injured Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross. Song allegedly hid in the woods for a night after the violence and was captured roughly a week later.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.

Trial Testimony Day 9

What's new:

On Monday, an explosives expert testified about the use of fireworks during the incident.

Steven Brenneman’s testimony offered to the jury in great detail how the fireworks the co-defendants shot toward the facility fit the category of dangerous explosives and could have caused a fire.

Brenneman was also questioned about the large fireworks the defendants left behind.

"Even though consumers can buy them, are they dangerous," prosecutors asked.

"Yes, they are dangerous," the explosives expert said.

"If I lit one of these right here in front of the table, what would you do?" the prosecutor asked.

"I’d probably duck under this wooden panel," Brenneman replied.

Under cross-examination, the defense worked to minimize and even discredit a portion of Brenneman’s testimony, suggesting the fireworks should not be considered dangerous explosives.

What's next:

The federal government is nearing the end of its case against the nine co-defendants.

The judge has indicated he is hoping to move things along. He told the defense attorneys to be ready to begin putting on their case by Tuesday afternoon.

This case was expected to last about three weeks.

Some of the defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Continued Coverage

Alvarado ICE Ambush

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.