Dallas woman assaulted by group over assigned parking spot

The Brief A Dallas woman was reportedly assaulted by a group of five people after asking them to move their vehicle from her assigned apartment parking spot. The victim sustained multiple injuries during the physical confrontation and has shared photos of the assault's aftermath with local police. No arrests have been made, and authorities are currently searching for the four women and one man allegedly involved in the attack.



A woman is recovering after she says a group of people attacked her over a parking spot at her Pleasant Grove apartment complex last week.

Assigned parking spot conflict leads to assault

What we know:

While living at Harper Apartments in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood, Grace Rees showed paperwork indicating that she pays $50 per month to park a vehicle under a car part in the No. 84 assigned spot.

Last week, her husband realized someone else was in the parking spot. Rees, however, says a group of five people with the vehicle refused to leave. She believes they were visiting someone and do not live in the complex.

"He came home. He told me somebody was parked in our spot, and he was like it’s O.K. I’ll just wait, it looks like they’re about to leave," said Rees. "They did not want to listen. They came up in my face."

She says it turned violent during an attack against her.

"And I said, O.K., I’m going to make a call now and that’s when the little one, she hit me first, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and just adrenaline kicked in, and I was just trying to push her away, and then some more added on top, and then it just let escalating from there," said Rees.

"It was hard to pinpoint anything because they’re just on top of me, they’re yelling, I could barely understand them because all of them were yelling at once."

Rees provided photos to share her injuries with FOX 4.

Victims' injuries, evidence shared with Dallas police

Dig deeper:

Among the group of five people, Rees says there were four women and a man.

"You may have beaten me up, but it was five against one, so I had no chance," she said. "And we will eventually figure out who it is, and you will be brought to justice, hopefully."

After the assault, Rees took photos of the vehicle to share with police in hopes of finding the group.

Status of investigation, suspects at large

What's next:

The Dallas Police Department confirms an argument escalated into a physical assault by multiple suspects against Rees, but no arrests have been made.

Management of Harper Apartments has not responded to multiple requests for comment.