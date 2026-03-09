How to check TSA wait times at Texas airports
Security wait times at U.S. airports exceeded one hour Sunday as a partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security entered another week.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the parent agency of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), released social media images of the congestion. Department officials criticized Democrats for the delays, alleging the party is using spring break travel as a political tool.
The funding lapse began in mid-February following a congressional stalemate over immigration policy.
Houston Hobby TSA wait times
Texas travelers faced some of the most significant disruptions. At William P. Hobby Airport, security lines reached more than three hours Sunday afternoon. Airport officials are currently recommending that passengers arrive up to five hours before their scheduled departures.
How to check TSA wait times
Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, by checking on the MY TSA App or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- San Antonio International (SAT)
- El Paso International (ELP)
- Amarillo (AMA)
- Midland International (MAF)
- McAllen International
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
TSA provides data to check airport security wait times through the My TSA app. Click here to download it.
How to get TSA Precheck
TSA PreCheck is a U.S. government program that identifies travelers deemed low-risk by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Once approved to participate in the program, it allows travelers to pass through an expedited security screening at U.S. airports nationwide with no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. This allows travelers to enjoy a more convenient and efficient experience at airport security.
There is a $76.75 enrollment application fee, which covers five years of participation, if approved. Details here.
How to check for flight delays
Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- San Antonio International (SAT)
- El Paso International (ELP)
- Amarillo (AMA)
- Midland International (MAF)
- McAllen International
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
The Source: Information in this article is from the TSA and each airport website.