Alvarado officer shot in neck while responding to suspicious person call

The Brief An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck after several people shot at the officer Friday night. The officer was flown to a Fort Worth hospital where they were treated and released. Several people were taken into custody following the incident.



An Alvarado Police officer was shot in the neck Friday night after responding to a suspicious person call, authorities said.

What we know:

Alvarado police responded to Sunflower Lane just before 11 p.m. Friday for a suspicious person that appeared to be holding a gun.

Authorities said when the first officer attempted to make contact with the person, an unknown number of people started shooting at the officer who was struck in the neck by at least one bullet.

The officer was flown to a Fort Worth hospital where they were treated and released.

Police said they were able to take several armed suspects into custody with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Alvarado police did not release the name of the officer who was shot or the names of the suspects that were taken into custody.

Police said they do not know the reason behind the shooting.

It is unknown if police are searching for more people connected to the incident.

What you can do:

The Texas Rangers and Alvarado Police Department are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the criminal investigation division at 817-790-0910.