Justice department must 'connect the dots' in first-ever Antifa indictment

The Brief Nine people have been federally indicted in North Texas for charges including attempted murder and material support for terrorists related to a July 4 attack at an ICE facility. The indictment is the first federal case in the country against a group the government links to Antifa, which the Trump administration labeled a domestic terror organization. Several other defendants plan to accept plea bargains this week, while the trial for the indicted individuals is expected to be lengthy due to the case's "complex" designation.



The first federal indictment against a group the government says is connected to Antifa has happened in North Texas. Nine people involved in the July 4 attack at the Prairie Land ICE Detention Facility now face trial in federal court. But others plan to take plea bargains starting this week.

Supporters of the nearly 20 people in federal custody deny any connection to Antifa or any terrorist group.

Former federal prosecutors say the government will have to show how the incident on July 4 was something more sinister than a noise protest against immigrants being detained at night.

Federal charges filed for July 4 attack

What we know:

The eighteen people charged with different levels of involvement in planning and carrying out what the government calls an attack linked to Antifa.

"It's very, very serious charges, and it will be interesting to see what happens at trial," said Richard Roper, former U.S. attorney in North Texas.

Violence at the ICE detention facility

The backstory:

Outside the Prairie Land ICE Detention Facility on July 4, fireworks were shot off as federal property was damaged. The government charges to bring agents outside. A responding Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck, surviving his injury.

These nine face federal indictments for the most serious charges.

"That are charged with either attempted murder of a federal agent or a local police officer or other type of material support for terrorists," said Roper.

The alleged Antifa link

Local perspective:

The DFW support committee backing those facing federal charges tell FOX 4 they believe the indictments came as a consequence of people refusing plea deals.

"Well, these indictments mainly came as a consequence of people refusing plea deals," said Dario Sanchez of the DFW support committee.

But a handful of defendants charged with providing material support to a terrorist have accepted offers from the government and will begin plea hearings this week.

Featured article

The government has said those involved in the prairie land attack are part of a bigger group, Antifa, recently labeled a domestic terror organization by the Trump administration.

"What these people are is they're committed to protecting marginalized people in their community, they're committed to justice, and I feel like that's the main reason why they're being painted with this brush, you know, labeled as terrorists or whatever," said Sanchez.

Evidence and legal hurdles

Dig deeper:

The U.S. attorney says the group, led by Benjamin Song, collected over 50 weapons before the July incident and had Antifa materials, along with anti-immigration enforcement documents, and hid identities in group chats using encrypted messaging.

Featured article

While this is the first indictment in the country against what the government calls Antifa cell members, former federal prosecutor, John Teakell, says the justice department now has to prove that.

"Going to have to connect the dots, so to speak, or tie together the people designated or identified as Antifa actors and those people that are rioters or protestors and anybody else involved and try to connect them all together as one continuous conspiracy," said Teakell.

A complex and lengthy trial

What's next:

.The case is now designated as "complex", meaning the sixth amendment, which guarantees a speedy public trial, won't be adhered to.

The complex classification indicates a lot of evidence that the justice department will have that must be shared with defense attorneys. Defense attorney who will need time to prepare for what will be a trial that could last several weeks.