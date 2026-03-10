North Texas dog missing for 2 years found 1,500 miles away in New Jersey

article

The Brief A Texas dog named Koko was reunited with her family after being found on the streets of Clark, New Jersey, more than 1,500 miles from home. Koko had been missing for two years before a police officer scanned her microchip, identifying her owners in Glenn Heights, Texas. It remains a mystery how Koko traveled halfway across the country, but she is now safely back with her family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



A dog that went missing in North Texas two years ago was reunited with its owners after being found about 1,500 miles away in New Jersey.

Lost Dog

Koko (Clark PD)

The police department in Clark, New Jersey said one of its officers picked up a lost dog on March 4 after a resident found it roaming the streets.

The officer took the dog back to headquarters to check for a microchip, which revealed owners in Glenn Heights, Texas.

Reunited After 2 Years

Gloria Greer said she was shocked by the call from the Clark Police Department. Her dog, Koko, went missing in North Texas two years ago.

Her family immediately made plans to fly to New Jersey.

Members of the Clark Police Department took care of Koko until the family arrived on Saturday.

"As a dog lover amongst many other dog lovers, we were not going to make that puppy wait in a shelter or pound. I want to commend all the officers and staff who went above and beyond to care for this dog while still performing their duties. Koko was living her best life inside the dispatch room for the last 3 days, and hopefully, it will get even better being reunited with her family again," said Police Director Patrick Grady.

Koko and her family (Clark PD)

The department said Koko happily ran right to her mom after being reunited.

Greer thanked Clark police and everyone who pitched in to help her bring Koko home.

"We are happy to have her back. Thanks to everyone that made this day possible again. I can’t thank you enough. Much love to you all," she said on social media.