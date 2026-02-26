Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial: Jurors view evidence, deputy body camera footage

The Brief Trial testimony continues for nine defendants accused of a coordinated July 2025 attack on an Alvarado ICE detention facility that left a police officer seriously injured. The third day of testimony saw jurors hear from more witnesses, as well as view body camera footage from an officer present on the night of the alleged attack. Defense attorneys questioned if the deputy was too quick to judge the incident as a terror attack based on audio heard in the body camera footage.



During the third of testimony, jurors heard from more witnesses and viewed officer body camera footage from the night nine people allegedly ambushed an ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas.

The defendants maintain it was a protest. The federal government calls it a coordinated domestic terrorism attack.

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the Prairieland Detention Facility on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.

The violence culminated in gunfire that left a responding Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross seriously injured.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.

On Thursday, the jury heard from more key witnesses from the night of the alleged attack.

Carl Banks, a Johnson County deputy, showed the jury evidence recovered from a vehicle driven by defendant Meagan Morris. The evidence included an AR-15 rifle and a pistol.

"It was shocking seeing what was inside the vehicle, weapons, body armor and ammunition," Banks told the jury.

Body camera footage from the night of the incident was played for the jury. Defense attorneys objected to the footage being played, but the judge overruled and allowed it.

The footage included two officers going back and forth. They could be heard saying, "What the ‘expletive!' This appears to be a targeted hit on Prairieland," and "This is like a straight coordinated terror attack on the ICE detention center."

During cross-examination, a defense attorney suggested the deputy made a rush to judgment.

"So, less than five minutes into the stop, you were using those types of phrases?" the defense attorney asked.

"Yes sir," Banks responded.

"Did you know only one person fired a firearm? At that point, did you know only one person carried a weapon onto the Prairieland property?" a defense attorney continued.

"At that time, I did not know," Banks said.

The trial is playing out at the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Worth. The media was given a limited view of the courtroom through a live stream accessible only from a room in the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas.

The nine defendants on trial have nine separate defense teams. So, it’s been difficult for journalists to determine which defense attorney is speaking. A good number of them are taking part in the cross-examination of the government’s witnesses.

The trial has also attracted attention from journalists from across the country. Some have traveled from cities such as Chicago and New York to watch the trial.

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.

