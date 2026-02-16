Expand / Collapse search

9 alleged Antifa members face domestic terrorism trial for July 4 ICE facility attack

Published  February 16, 2026 5:35pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Alleged Antifa face terrorism trial for 2025 ICE attack

Nine defendants are going on trial in Fort Worth for an alleged "Antifa" ambush on an Alvarado ICE detention center that resulted in the shooting of a police officer and the first-of-its-kind federal domestic terrorism charges against the movement.

The Brief

    • Nine defendants go on trial tomorrow for a July 2025 attack on an Alvarado ICE facility that prosecutors allege was a coordinated "Antifa ambush."
    • Evidence includes encrypted messages and "insurrectionist materials," which the government claims prove a plot to overthrow federal authorities and kill officers.
    • The outcome hinges on whether the group is labeled domestic terrorists, a landmark legal test that could result in at least 10 years in federal prison.

ALVARADO, Texas - The government says that the incident at the Prairieland ICE holding facility in July was not some protest idea that went bad, but the political ideology of Antifa. In an effort to overthrow the government.

In a trial that the nation will soon be watching.

Alleged ‘Antifa’ ambush details

What we know:

A first-of-its' kind trial in the nation starts in Fort Worth tomorrow. 

Nine people are going on trial for a July 4 attack on an ICE Detention Center in Alvarado.

The government says the incident was a planned coordinated attack on federal law enforcement that injured a police officer.

"It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers. Make no mistake, this was not a so-called ‘peaceful protest’," said Nancy Larson, acting U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Texas.

The government says that the July 4, 2025, attack at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado was not a peaceful protest gone awry, but rather a planned ambush by members of a North Texas Antifa cell.

Injuries and damage at Alvarado ICE center

Fireworks sparked, buildings and vehicles were damaged as well as vandalized. Unarmed ICE officers were fired upon. 

An Alvarado police officer answering a 911 call at the facility survived after he was hit in the neck.

Nearly two dozen were arrested. 

"Insurrectionist materials" and encrypted messages

Dig deeper:

Of that group, nine are going to trial as the government says they are part of a North Texas Antifa cell.     

An ideological group labeled domestic terrorists in September. Guns, ammunition, body armor and more were recovered. Encrypted messages were used for communication. The government says it found what it calls ‘insurrectionist materials,’ items the U.S. attorney says show ties to Antifa. A group with political ideology to overthrow the government.

What federal prosecutors are saying

What they're saying:

"They found flyers such as ‘Fight ICE terror with class war’ and ‘Free all political prisoners,’" said Larson. "One of them was entitled ‘Organizing for attack’ and ‘insurrection anarchy.’"

The other side:

Former federal prosecutor John Teakell says the burden of proof will be on the government, but the defense will have to counter what the feds bring out in court. 

"They're going to have to try to distance themselves from this Antifa label as well as…'Well, wait a minute, these people were organizing. Yes, they did this, but my guy didn't know, or my girl didn't know this, didn't know that, didn't plan on it. Yeah, they were there to protest,'" said Teakell.

That said, there will be an ongoing battle for the defense, since five of those who were arrested accepted plea deals and are expected to testify at the trial of the nine defendants.

"Question is, to what extent are they going to point the fingers at others? What information do they have that is over and above what the government didn't know?" said Teakell. 

A first-of-its-kind federal trial

What's next:

The encrypted messages John Teakell says will also be a big part of the evidence the government brings out. A first of its kind trial for defendants labeled as Antifa.

Nine people are facing domestic terrorism charges that could send them to federal prison for at least 10 years.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Shaun Rabb and previous FOX 4 coverage.

