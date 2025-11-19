First Antifa terrorism case: 5 plead guilty in Alvarado ICE facility attack

article

The Brief Five individuals pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists in connection with a July 4 shooting at the Alvarado ICE Detention Center. The Justice Department alleged an "Antifa cell" carried out the attack, which injured a police officer with gunfire and fireworks. The defendants face up to 15 years in prison; the plea marks the first time Antifa has been targeted with a material support to terrorism charge.



Five people pleaded guilty on Wednesday to terrorism-related charges after they were accused of supporting Antifa in the July 4 shooting at Alvarado ICE Detention Center that left a police officer wounded.

Antifa designation

What we know:

FBI Director Kash Patel has previously said the charges in Texas are the first time a material support to terrorism charge has targeted Antifa.

The charges brought by the Justice Department followed President Donald Trump signing an executive order that designates Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors say an ‘Antifa cell’ carried out the attack that included gunfire and fireworks aimed toward the immigration facility.

Plea deals and sentencing

Seth Sikes, 22, Nathan Baumann, 20, Joy Gibson, 30, Lynette Sharp, 57, and John Thomas, 32, each entered guilty pleas to one count of providing material support to terrorists in federal court in Fort Worth.

They face up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

Ongoing cases

Cases against others also charged in the shooting remain ongoing.

What they're saying:

Sharp's attorney, Erin Kelley, told the Associated Press that entering the plea was "step one in a long process" before the sentence is actually determined.

Big picture view:

Antifa, short for "anti-fascists," is not a single organization but rather an umbrella term for left-leaning militant groups that confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

July 4 ICE detention attack

The backstory:

Outside the Prairie Land ICE Detention Facility on July 4, fireworks were shot off as federal property was damaged. A responding Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck, surviving his injury.

