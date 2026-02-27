Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial: Witnesses, investigators testify on what happened

The Brief Trial testimony continues for nine defendants accused of a July 2025 "ambush" on an Alvarado ICE facility that left a police officer seriously injured. The facility's warden revealed a staffing shortage meant no guards were patrolling the perimeter during the attack. A Texas Ranger testified that the officer was acting appropriately when he pulled out his gun before being shot. The trial resumes on Tuesday and is expected to last three weeks.



Jurors on Friday heard from FBI agents, crime scene investigators, and one of the Texas Rangers who responded to the ambush at an Alvarado ICE detention center last summer that left a police officer injured.

Trial Testimony Day 4

What we know:

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the Prairieland Detention Facility on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.

The violence culminated in gunfire that left a responding Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross seriously injured.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.

What's new:

On Friday, jurors heard from Thomas Berggami, the warden of the facility, who testified that on the day of the attack, there was no one at the guard shack or patrolling the perimeter due to a staffing shortage.

Berggami testified there had been "peaceful protests" about once a month, but none had gotten "aggressive" until July 4, 2025.

According to the indictment, a group of people dressed in black and wearing masks, including some carrying firearms and wearing body armor, shot fireworks toward the center and vandalized vehicles and the guard shack.

Then, as local officers responded, one person yelled, "Get to the rifles," and opened fire, striking Lt. Gross.

One of the three Texas Rangers assigned to work the shooting scene also testified for the prosecution. He learned that Lt. Gross had a service weapon with a flashlight attached to it. Gross reportedly raised his weapon so that he could see in the dark, and that’s when he was shot.

"Do you think the actions Lt. Gross took that night were appropriate?" the prosecutor asked.

"It absolutely was," said Texas Ranger Hill.

"Was Lt. Gross being ambushed that night?" the prosecutor continued.

"Yes," Hill replied.

On cross-examination, the defense asked Hill whether seeing a person pointing a gun at the back of someone they know is unarmed might be alarming.

"I see how it could be scary," the Texas Ranger replied.

"Did you know Lt. Gross was the first one to pull a weapon?" the defense asked.

"No," Hill responded.

What's next:

Jurors will have Monday off. The prosecution will continue presenting its case on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Several defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Continued Coverage

Alvarado ICE Ambush

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

Related article

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.

Related article