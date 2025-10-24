Alvarado ICE Facility Ambush: 21st person facing charges related to 'coordinated attack'

The Brief A 21st suspect, Janette Goering, was arrested in connection with the July 4 shooting and attack outside the ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas. Goering is charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism for allegedly providing supplies and helping the primary shooter escape. The incident that left an Alvarado police officer injured is being investigated as a coordinated attack.



Another North Texas woman was arrested in connection with the July 4 shooting outside an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Johnson County.

Alvarado ICE Attack

Janette Goering (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

What's new:

Janette Goering was arrested at a home in Carrollton on Tuesday.

Authorities said she provided supplies to suspect Benjamin Song and helped him escape from the ICE facility in Alvarado to Dallas.

Song was arrested 11 days after the shooting.

Goering is being charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism.

The backstory:

Goering is now the 21st person to face charges for the July 4 shooting that injured an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, 25 miles south of Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officials said 10 to 12 people in black military-style clothing began shooting fireworks at the facility. One or two others broke off from the group and began to damage vehicles and spray graffiti. Officials say the graffiti said things like "ICE pig", "traitor" and profanity.

Officials believe it was all a ploy to draw ICE detention officers out of the building.

Two unarmed officers made their way outside to talk to the vandals. The Alvarado Police Department was also called to investigate.

When an Alvarado officer arrived, a gunman who was positioned in the woods shot the officer in the neck. Another gunman across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at the unarmed correctional officers.

The alleged attackers fled from the scene, but law enforcement officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stopped them.

Investigators reportedly found several weapons, including a jammed AR-style rifle at the scene, two-way radios, flyers, spray paint, masks, goggles, gloves, fireworks, a flag saying "Resist Facism. Fight Oligarchy," and a total of 12 sets of body armor after searching the scene and the defendants' cars.

One defendant also had cellphones inside a type of bag that blocks cellphone signals.

Another defendant told the sheriff's deputy that he met some people online and took them from Dallas to the detention center to "make some noise," according to court documents.

Law enforcement officials have called the shooting a "conspiracy" and "coordinated attack."

Song, who allegedly fired the shot that hit the Alvarado officer, is charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Ten others are facing charges for the attempted murder of a federal officer. They include Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto.

Other alleged accomplices are face less severe charges in connection with the attack.