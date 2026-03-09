Angler arrested after getting caught cheating during North Texas fishing tournament

article

The Brief Curtis Lee Daniels was arrested Sunday after being exposed for cheating during a fishing tournament in Lake Fork, Texas. Texas Game Wardens discovered that a fish submitted by Daniels contained three weights in its stomach. Similar weights were located on Daniels' boat. Because the prize for the tournament exceeded $10,000, Daniels was arrested and charged with violating fishing tournament law.



Tournament organizers noticed something fishy about a bass submitted to a North Texas fishing tournament Sunday, leading to a contestant's arrest for violating fishing tournament law.

Something fishy at local tournament

What we know:

During the Lake Fork Lure Company Tournament on March 8, Texas Game Wardens were contacted by organizers to investigate a bass fish presented by Curtis Lee Daniels.

Tournament organizers flagged the bass during a weigh-in after a metal detector found foreign objects inside the fish.

Wardens discovered three weights within the fish's stomach and determined they were placed within the fish. Weights of the same style were found in Daniels' boat.

Daniels was arrested and charged with violating fishing tournament law. Since the prize amount for the tournament exceeded $10,000, the charge is a third-degree felony.

Prior to his arrest, Daniels had won two hourly prizes totaling $2,500.

What they're saying:

Tournament organizers thanked the wardens for their help on Facebook.

"Maintaining fairness and integrity in competitive fishing is incredibly important to us, and we greatly appreciate the diligence and attention you gave to this matter. Your efforts help protect the reputation of the sport and ensure that honest anglers can compete on a level playing field," organizers said in a statement.

And the winner is…

CTSY: Big Bass Splash on Facebook

Dig deeper:

The winner of the tournament's grand prize was William McDaniel of Festus, Missouri, who presented a bass weighing 10.22 pounds.