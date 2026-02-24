Alvarado ICE facility terrorism trial: Attorneys give opening statements

The Brief Opening statements started Tuesday for nine defendants accused of domestic terrorism during a 2025 attack on a North Texas ICE detention center. Prosecutors allege the group was an organized "Antifa cell" that used explosives and rifles, while defense attorneys claim the event was a peaceful "noise disturbance." The trial follows a previous mistrial triggered by a defense team member wearing a political t-shirt, leading to a strict courtroom dress code.



Jurors heard opening statements on Tuesday in the trial against nine people accused of domestic terrorism during an attack on a North Texas ICE facility and an officer-involved shooting.

Opening Statements

What's new:

United States attorneys had 30 minutes to give opening statements on Tuesday morning.

The lengthy indictment against Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold was also read aloud in court.

It defined the group as part of "an Antifa cell consisting of at least 11 operatives" who allegedly "coordinated a campaign to disrupt federal law enforcement efforts to carry out immigration activities and deportations."

Federal prosecutors said the defendants used an encrypted messaging app to plan the riot and attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025 in great detail.

"'Get to the rifles, get to the rifles.' Those are the words Benjamin Song shouted to the others as they were confronted by arriving officers," U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith told the jury. "They were shooting fireworks explosives at this facility for about 30 minutes at 10:30 at night, wearing all black."

Defense attorneys for each of the nine defendants also had eight minutes to address the jurors.

"They wanted to do a noise disturbance using fireworks to let the detainees know they were supported," one attorney said.

"Nowhere will you hear or see that they had planned a riot," another said.

"Nowhere is there evidence of the existence of an Antifa cell in North Texas," a third defense attorney argued.

Another defense lawyer stated that Song was the only defendant who brought his rifle to the demonstration.

"We believe the government's case is going to leave you with a considerable amount of doubt," yet another attorney offered.

Dig deeper:

The second jury selection process wrapped up on Monday.

Last week, a judge declared a mistrial during the first round of jury selection because a member of the defense team wore a t-shirt with a political message on it.

There’s now a strict "no graphic t-shirts" order in place for everyone in the courtroom.

Continued Coverage

Alvarado ICE Ambush

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.

