Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial: Prosecution expected to rest on Tuesday

Prosecutors presented their final witnesses on Tuesday in the trial for nine defendants accused of attacking an ICE detention facility in North Texas.

The group claims they were protesting in support of immigrant detainees. But prosecutors called it an ambush by members of Antifa, which has been labeled by the government as a terrorist organization.

What we know:

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the detention center on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.

Song is accused of firing the shot that injured Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross. Song allegedly hid in the woods for a night after the violence and was captured roughly a week later.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.

Trial Testimony Day 10

What's new:

On Tuesday, the government moved in for a big finish with its case, calling several expert witnesses, including a so-called "Antifa expert."

Kyle Shideler of the Center for Public Policy told jurors that he has studied the ideology and beliefs surrounding those who identify as Antifa.

He pointed out numerous ways he believes a number of the nine co-defendants identify with a loosely organized cell of the group. He also referenced images of evidence found in at least one apartment and a former Twitter account one defendant – Inez Soto – was the administrator for.

Defense attorneys countered the testimony by pointing out Shideler’s connections to the Executive Branch and its advisors, meaning President Donald Trump. They also pointed out that Shideler helped prosecutors draft the indictment in this case.

He answered several questions about that under cross-examination and replied that he was asked to review the indictment and make suggestions.

What's next:

The federal government is expected to rest its case on Tuesday. The nine defense teams will then get their chance to call witnesses.

The trial, which was expected to last about three weeks, is now in its third week.

Some of the defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.