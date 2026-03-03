Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial: Testimony focuses on “propaganda" evidence in suspects’ homes

The Brief FBI agents testified about seizing firearms, body armor, and "propaganda" during searches of homes linked to nine defendants accused of attacking a North Texas ICE facility. The defense argues the July 4 incident was a "noise demonstration" for detainees, while prosecutors allege a coordinated ambush that left an Alvarado police lieutenant seriously injured. The trial is expected to last three weeks, with several defendants facing potential life sentences if convicted of the attack and subsequent gunfire.



Federal agents on Tuesday testified about what they uncovered during the search of the homes and apartments of those arrested in an alleged attack on an ICE detention center near Fort Worth.

The defendants on trial are accused of a coordinated attack last summer.

Trial Testimony Day 5

What we know:

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each accused of attacking the Prairieland Detention Facility on July 4, 2025, allegedly under Song’s direction.

The violence culminated in gunfire that left a responding Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross seriously injured.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They called it a planned noise demonstration to show support for the immigration detainees.

What's new:

On Tuesday, FBI agents testified about the search of several residences and vehicles connected to some of the defendants in the days after the incident, including Song, the alleged leader and mastermind.

The federal agents discussed evidence confiscated from those homes and apartments in Dallas, Garland, and Denton, including multiple pistols, long guns, ammunition, various types of bulletproof vests, handheld radios, a bullhorn, and what they called "propaganda."

What they're saying:

"So, your understanding was you were looking for reading materials, printed materials?" a defense attorney asked the FBI special agent.

"Yes," the agent replied.

"So, there was no particular expressed distinction for what you were told to look for? Just a large spectrum of issues?" the defense attorney asked.

"There was information outlined in the search warrant," the agent said.

The defense pressed further.

"Do you recall them saying to look for things that may highlight anarchist or anarchy?" the attorney asked.

"Yes," the agent said.

"What about anti-immigration, anti-ICE?" the attorney asked.

"Yes, the agent replied.

"And what about Antifa?" asked the defense.

"I believe so," the agent replied.

"So, you weren’t just told to indiscriminately look for things that stand out?" the defense attorney asked.

"Anti-government may have been one of the words they used," the agent said.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Several defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Alvarado ICE Ambush

The nine defendants in this case are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and their supporters insist the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in the violence.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify as the trial moves forward.