Mistrial in federal domestic terrorism case over Alvarado ICE facility attack

The Brief A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of nine people accused of an ICE detention center ambush after an attorney displayed civil rights messaging in court. The current jury pool was dismissed and officials say it will take at least a week to restart the selection process for this federal domestic terrorism case. It remains unclear exactly what the attorney's shirt said or if the court will issue sanctions against them for the disruption.



A day of federal jury selection in the high-profile Alvarado ICE ambush case abruptly ended in a mistrial Tuesday.

The decision came during voir dire, the jury selection process, and was tied to what one of the defense attorneys was wearing while questioning potential jurors.

Why was the mistrial declared?

What we know:

The attorney at the center of the mistrial is Marquetta Clayton.

Sources say Clayton was wearing a T-shirt under her blazer that depicted imagery related to civil rights and a civil rights leader or leaders. During jury selection, a U.S. Attorney raised concerns about the shirt to the court.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ultimately declared a mistrial. The ruling came before a jury was seated and before opening statements in the trial of nine defendants.

Earlier in the day, potential jurors were seen leaving the courthouse for a midday lunch break. They had been in court with Judge Pittman and attorneys for the nine defendants, answering questions as part of the standard jury selection process.

Prairieland ICE Detention Center ambush

The backstory:

The nine defendants are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors have called a planned ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. An Alvarado police officer responding to a 911 call was shot in the neck and survived.

Prosecutors contend the attack was orchestrated by members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell and have labeled the case the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing. Five other people arrested in connection with the incident previously accepted plea deals and are expected to testify when the trial moves forward.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Sanctions for the shirt

What we don't know:

The civil rights messaging displayed on the shirt is still waiting to be confirmed.

It is not yet clear whether the attorney will face any sanctions from the court.

Public support for defendants

Local perspective:

Supporters of the defendants dispute that characterization, insisting the gathering was a protest and that not everyone present participated in violence.

Savanna Batten, one of the defendants, has drawn public support from family members and demonstrators gathered across the street from the courthouse.

Her sister, Lowrey, spoke out Tuesday.

"My sister went to this protest, wearing her little fanny pack with a first aid kit and carrying a pair of moroccas, so how she ended up being accused of attempting to murder police or ICE agents or whatever, it doesn’t make any sense," Lowrey said.

Impact of the courtroom incident

What's next:

Judge Pittman declared the mistrial during jury selection due to the complaint about the defense attorney’s attire.

The entire pool of potential jurors has been dismissed and will be replaced. The jury selection process will now have to begin again at a later date.

No new date has been announced.

The reset further delays a highly anticipated federal case in North Texas.