Alvarado ICE facility attack: Blue Alert sent for military veteran suspected in shooting

article

The Brief Authorities are seeking an additional suspect, Benjamin Hanil Song, in connection with an "ambush" at the ICE detention facility in Alvarado on July 4. Song, a 32-year-old Dallas resident and former U.S. Marine Corps Reservist, is accused of firing two AR-15-style rifles at three officers. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Song's arrest.



A 12th suspect is being sought in connection with what officials are calling an "ambush" at the ICE detention facility in Alvarado on July 4.

The suspect is believed to have fired two AR-15-style rifles at three officers, and his criminal complaint document says he was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for five years. A Blue Alert was sent out to Texas phones just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Benjamin Song wanted for ICE ambush

The latest:

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Dallas, has six charges pending in relation to the ambush at the Prairieland Detention Center. Song is believed to have fired towards two correctional officers and one Alvarado Police Department officer.

His charges are listed in a criminal complaint document obtained by FOX 4 on Wednesday as three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three of discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

While others in the group of 10-12 lured officers out of the facility, the document says Song was positioned in nearby woods with two rifles, from where he and at least one other suspect opened fire on the law enforcement agents.

The document says both rifles found afterward in the woods were found to have been purchased by Song. One of the rifles was allegedly fitted with a binary trigger, which is used to double the rate of fire of a semi-automatic gun. The document implies that the device was likely an aftermarket modification.

Benjamin Song DFW surveillance

Since the July 4 attack, Song has possibly been seen once on a DFW Airport camera on Sunday. The document says he is believed to have spent the night following the attack hiding in the woods near the facility.

The document notes that Song served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 2011 to 2016, at which point he received an other than honorable discharge.

What's next:

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Song's arrest.

What they're saying:

"The swift response of nearly 70 law enforcement officers to the site of the shooting hemmed in several of the attackers," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "The quick action and professionalism of our state and local law enforcement officers in the immediate aftermath of the shooting resulted in the prompt capture of ten of the assailants. Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody."

"Benjamin Hanil Song is wanted by the FBI for his connection to the violent assault that occurred at the Prairieland Detention Center. He is considered armed and dangerous, and we ask that the public contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We are committed to apprehending Song and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. If you have any information, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or you can submit a digital tip to fbi.gov\prairieland."

Ambush at Alvarado ICE facility

The backstory:

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a disturbance outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Center appeared to lure unarmed correctional officers outside. Investigators are saying a positioned gunman then began firing.

A responding Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck. He is expected to recover.

According to the criminal charging document, "In total, the assailant shot approximately 20 to 30 rounds at the correctional officers."

Related article

The federal investigators say the ten suspects were dressed in military black and donned body armor. Some were even covered in mud.

All suspects will face charges, including the attempted murder of an officer. There is also one charged co-conspirator.

Attempted murder suspects

Dig deeper:

The arrest records reveal the individuals were from Fort Worth, Dallas, Kennedale, Waxahachie and College Station. The full list of arrested suspects is below.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Zachary Evetts (Source: Johnson County Jail)

Cameron Arnold of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Savanna Batten of Fort Worth, Texas (No mugshot available) Nathan Baumann of College Station, Texas Zachary Evetts of Waxahachie, Texas Joy Gibson of Dallas, Texas Bradford Morris of Dallas, Texas (No mugshot available) Maricela Rueda of Fort Worth, Texas Seth Sikes of Kennedale, Texas Elizabeth Soto of Fort Worth, Texas Ines Soto of Fort Worth, Texas

If convicted, they could face 10 years to life in prison.

One was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to conceal and destroy evidence.