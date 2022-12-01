Athena Strand memorial grows as community pays their respects
Pink ribbons line the streets of Boyd leading to the growing memorial for 7-year-old Athena Strand at First Baptist Cottondale.
Athena Strand's grandfather forgives Tanner Horner in emotional social media post
The grandfather of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed after being abducted from her home on Wednesday, says he forgives the man responsible for his granddaughter's death.
Athena Strand Killing: Community asked to wear pink on Monday in memory of 7-year-old
People across North Texas are being asked to wear pink on Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was abducted and killed in Wise County.
Athena Strand: Community shaken by 7-year-old's killing
Pastor Charles Pugh of First Baptist Cottondale was brought to tears early Saturday morning when he showed up to his church to see a tiara dropped off by a stranger for killed 7-year-old Athena Strand.
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life.
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
The sheriff says a tip led them to a FedEx driver, who is believed to have abducted Athena from her home Wednesday night. The driver confessed to kidnapping her. Athena likely died an hour after her disappearance, the sheriff said.
Athena Strand: What we know about Tanner Horner, the delivery driver who confessed to killing the 7-year-old
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand.
AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl
An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for 7-year-old Athena Strand, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.