Athena Strand: Funeral services held for slain Wise County 7-year-old

Funeral services were held Friday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County girl kidnapped and murdered last week.

While there has been a week of community tributes and vigils for Athena, Friday's services were closed to the media.

Investigators say contract FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner, 30, confessed to killing Athena after he says he accidentally hit her with his delivery truck.

The package Horner was delivering contained Barbie dolls that would've been Athena's Christmas gift.

The Wise County sheriff has said he will seek the death penalty for Horner because "of the serious nature of the case... and because the child is 7."

Horner is still in jail on a $1.5 million bond and is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.