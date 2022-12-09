Expand / Collapse search

Athena Strand: Funeral services held for slain Wise County 7-year-old

Athena Strand
Tanner Horner told investigators he strangled Athena Strand after hitting her with his van

The disturbing details of 7-year-old Wise County girl Athena Strand death came to light Thursday in a newly filed arrest affidavit for contracted FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner.

Funeral services were held Friday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County girl kidnapped and murdered last week.

While there has been a week of community tributes and vigils for Athena, Friday's services were closed to the media.

Investigators say contract FedEx delivery truck driver, Tanner Horner, 30, confessed to killing Athena after he says he accidentally hit her with his delivery truck.

The package Horner was delivering contained Barbie dolls that would've been Athena's Christmas gift.

The Wise County sheriff has said he will seek the death penalty for Horner because "of the serious nature of the case... and because the child is 7."

Maitlyn Gandy spoke to a crowd of thousands at a candlelight memorial at Cottondale Baptist Church on Tuesday night. Strand was kidnapped and killed outside of her Wise County home. Delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to abducting the girl, according to the Wise County Sheriff.

Horner is still in jail on a $1.5 million bond and is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

